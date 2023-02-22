The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce announced its annual award winners at a gala at the Stardust Room at Blue Chip Casino.

The chamber named the roofing products manufacturer and distributor GAF Materials Corp. the Large Business of the Year and Duneland Landscape as the Small Business of the Year.

RL Roofing won the Community Impact of the Year Award, Seth Spencer of the digital marketing agency Sera Group the Young Professional of the Year and Michele Gustin of the historic Barker Mansion as the Ambassador of the Year.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce also gave longevity awards to legacy-owned businesses, including for reaching milestone years of membership in the chamber.

Michigan City Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Kim Giannetti with General Insurance Services for instance presented an Excellence in Leadership award to Megan Applegate for her years on the board and role as a founder of the Lakefront Career Network.

“Megan has over eight years of service to the chamber,” Giannetti said. “We truly appreciate her contributions to the chamber and LCN.”

Last year, the chamber, representing businesses in Michigan City and greater LaPorte County, released a new strategic plan and welcomed 70 new members.

“We gather to celebrate the success of our chamber, our members, and our community," Chamber President Katie Eaton said. “Being here tonight shows your support for our businesses and Michigan City."

Economic Development Director Don Babcock closed out the dinner, asking the audience "why not?" and encouraging them to think boldly about growing the lakefront community with new developments and ideas.

For more information, visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221.