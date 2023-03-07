The Michigan City of Chamber has named its 2023 board of directors and new officers.

The chamber that represents businesses in Michigan City and LaPorte County added Blake Applegate with Applegate & Company CPAs and Jesse Baldwin with Triplex Plating to serve their first three-year terms on the board.

Kim Giannetti with General Insurance Services was elected chairwoman, Sandy Smith with PNC Bank chairwoman-elect, Brenda Temple with Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa treasurer and Bill Gertner with Horizon Bank secretary for 2023.

Last year's chairwoman, Jill Nygren with Franciscan Health Michigan City, will stay on with the board in the role of past-chairwoman.

“Jill has been a great leader over this last year,” Giannetti said. “I truly appreciate her commitment and leadership to the chamber as we embarked on strategic planning in 2022.”

Fellow members of the Chamber of Commerce nominate directors to represent the business community and other organizations in Michigan City and the surrounding area.

“I am grateful to all the directors who serve on our board,” Chamber President Katie Eaton said. “And I would like to extend a special thank you to our two outgoing directors who have given of their time.”

Megan Applegate and Curt Cipares left the board at the end of the year. Applegate was honored with an Excellence in Leadership Award after eight years of service.

John Wall, Paz Garcia with Sodexo, Kristina Jacobucci with Newby, Lewis, Kaminski and Jones, Julie Krause with Patrick’s Grille, Chad McKeever with Sullair, Lori Tubbs with McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, Greg Wilkerson with Fiberbond and Blocksom and Mark Zemrowski with Von Tobel will remain on the board of directors.

Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins with Michigan City Area Schools and Aco Sikoski with Ivy Tech also continue to serve as ex-officio directors.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce works to provide networking, promotion and other opportunities for local businesses. It runs programs like Lakefront Career Network, Ambassador Committee and Discover Michigan City as it seeks to create both a prosperous community and an inclusive business environment.

For more information, call 219-874-6221, email info@mcachamber.com or visit MichiganCityChamber.com.