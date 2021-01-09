Michigan City Chamber of Commerce names new officers

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce recently announced the appointment of new directors and officers.

New board members include Paz Garcia with Sodexo, Kim Giannetti with General Insurance Services, and Mark Zemrowski with Von Tobel Lumber and Hardware. They will serve three-year terms on the chamber that works to promote economic growth in Michigan City and provide networking opportunities and other resources to its members.

Bill Gertner with Horizon Bank was elected chairman of the board, Jill Nygren with Franciscan Health Michigan City as chairwoman-elect, Megan Applegate with Applegate & Co. as treasurer, and Brenda Temple with Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa as secretary.

John Wall, who served as chair in 2020, will transition to the role of past chair this year.

“We want to thank John for his leadership of the chamber during this difficult year," Gertner said. “As we head into 2021 with an even stronger commitment to provide value to our members, we are grateful for the dedication of the board and committee members who serve the chamber.”