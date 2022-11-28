Michigan City chamber seeks award nominations

Do you know a business or business person in LaPorte County worthy of extra recognition?

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations for its annual member awards.

The chamber has honored members at its annual member dinner for the last 105 years, celebrating milestone members and legacy businesses. It has started a new tradition, now in its second year, of honoring businesses in the community with Community Impact, Small Business, Large Business, Young Professional and Ambassador awards.

People can nominate individuals, businesses or communities that have made a difference in the Michigan City area over the past year.

The Chamber Awards Committee will review nominations, select finalists and invite them to the Chamber's Annual Membership Dinner on Feb. 17, 2023. That's when the award winners will be announced to the public.

“The chamber is committed to promoting our members and celebrating their successes,” Michigan City Chamber of Commerce President Katie Eaton said. “After experiencing the excitement around our inaugural awards last year, we are prepared to see an increase in nominations this year. It will be a difficult decision for our selection committee.”

Nominations can be submitted by employees, colleagues, community members or anyone familiar with a deserving business, person or organization. Submissions for consideration should be made with an official nomination form provided by the chamber.

The nominee must belong to the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and either have a physical location or do business in Michigan City or the surrounding area. The nomination deadline is Dec. 23. For more information, visit MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221.