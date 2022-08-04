Michigan City chamber seeks input for strategic plan

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is soliciting input on its strategic plan.

The chamber board recently met at Agave Mansion in Michigan City to talk about the chamber's recent successes and future goals. It plans to have a board retreat later this year to start crafting a new strategic plan.

Cynthia Roberts, dean of the School of Business and Economics at Indiana University Northwest, has been helping with the chamber's strategic planning efforts.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, and the resulting changes in the economic climate, it is a perfect time for the chamber to reflect upon their past service as well as develop a strategic direction for the future,” Roberts said.

The chamber represents businesses across the greater Michigan City area, giving them opportunities for networking while working to promote growth and economic development in the lakefront city in LaPorte County.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce board plans to gather feedback from community stakeholders, committees, focus groups and one-on-one partner conversations as it crafts a new strategic plan to identify its future priorities. It also will collect data from a survey of the public.

“While we build a pathway to create a stronger chamber, everyone’s voice is extremely important in this process. We are inviting everyone to participate in the conversation,” President Katie Eaton said.

People have until Aug. 11 to take the survey online. To take the survey or for more information, email keaton@mcachamber.com, visit MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221.