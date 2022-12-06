 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michigan City Chamber urges residents to shop local with a new campaign

The Unsalted, No Sharks store in downtown Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop locally this holiday season with its Shop, Spend, Give campaign.

The chamber started the initiative in 2020 to encourage people to support businesses when they were struggling to survive as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified. It's bringing the event back for a third year to encourage shopping locally during the holiday season.

"Businesses still need the local customer base to support them during the winter months," President Katie Eaton said. "And this campaign is not just about shopping locally but also about giving to local nonprofit organizations."

People can buy "support local" yard signs at the chamber office. And a donation of $10 or more at participating shops, organizations and the chamber office through 4 p.m. Dec. 21 will earn a chance to win raffle prizes in a drawing Dec. 22, with chamber gift certificates ranging from $100 to $300 as prizes.

People are also reading…

“This campaign has really gained attention,” Eaton said. “Now in its third year, we are excited to again be able to encourage everyone to think local this holiday season.”

For more information, visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com, email info@mcachamber.com or call 219-874-6221.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

