Michigan City factory cashing in with energy conservation effort

MICHIGAN CITY — The winds of cash savings for going green are blowing toward the maker of industrial air compressors outside Michigan City.

Sullivan-Palatek was presented a ceremonial check of more than $15,000 last week by NIPSCO, representing a partial rebate on a $46,000 lighting project that will conserve energy at the plant on U.S 20 near Hitchcock Road.

Sullivan-Palatek switched to more energy efficient LED lighting in the 165,000-square-foot workshop of its plant, said Scott Newcomb, director of plant operations.

Newcomb said 450 old light fixtures in the high ceiling were replaced with fixtures burning exclusively LED bulbs.

He said the positive impact on the electricity bill and the quality of the lighting have been noticeable after making the switch two months ago. Not only is it easier to see throughout the shop, but shadows cast in certain areas were eliminated.

“We even have some employees that want to have tinted safety glasses now because of the brightness of it,” Newcomb said.

Michael French, maintenance manager at the facility, came up with the idea.