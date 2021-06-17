 Skip to main content
Michigan City forum on transit development scheduled
A South Shore Line train pulls into the Michigan City 11th Street Station last month. The station, which has been closed for the duration of the Double Track project, will be the center of a new development district.

 Andrew Steele, file, The Times

The Michigan City community will have the opportunity to comment on a proposed transit development district that would include much of their main business districts during a forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall and online.

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has released draft TDD boundaries for the Michigan City South Shore station on 11th Street. Information about the draft, including a map and the opportunity to comment, is available at www.nwitdd.com/michigan-city. Hard copies of the information is available for viewing and comment at Michigan City City Hall.

The proposed district would take in the Franklin Street corridor from the CSX tracks on the south to Trail Creek. It would extend west to the Lighthouse Place Outlet Mall area, and east to areas around, but not including, Blue Chip Casino and Hotel. The TDD is centered on the South Shore Line's 11th Street Station.

The draft covers 346 acres; state statute limits TDDs to 320 acres. The TDD will be revised before being subject to two public hearings, after which it will be submitted to the State Budget Committee for approval. Once approved, incremental growth in local property and income tax revenues will be collected to support development within its boundaries. 

Wednesday's in-person event will be held in the council chambers at Michigan City City Hall. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

The event will be broadcast live on Zoom at mksk.zoom.us/j/83267181448 and the RDA’s Facebook page, facebook.com/rdacatalyst. Virtual participants will be able to submit written questions during the event that will be answered in the Q&A portion of the presentation. Written questions will also be taken from in-person attendees.

