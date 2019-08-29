Michigan City has new 'agenda for economic prosperity'

Michigan City now has a plan for prosperity to guide it through the next five years.
Economic Development Corp. Michigan City recently adopted its 2019-2023 strategic action initiative, dubbed "An Agenda for Economic Prosperity." The plan calls for aligning workforce development and education with industry needs, investing in public amenities to improve quality of life, and aggressive storytelling that conveys that Michigan City is "the kind of community where one can prosper, socially, financially and personally."
“This long-term strategic initiative aptly titled 'An Agenda for Economic Prosperity' will establish an atmosphere of optimism, confidence and create an environment of job creation and economic growth that will be of the utmost importance for Michigan City residents," Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer said. "There is a strong cooperation between the Economic Development Corp. Michigan City and City of Michigan City to improve high skills-high wage job opportunities in Michigan City and encourage reinvestment in Michigan City."
The plan also calls for economic modernization that would build upon the city's strengths in manufacturing and tourism while diversifying to sectors such as robotics and software development. It also seeks more organic growth by encouraging entrepreneurship and homegrown business development.
"A major component of this alliance is workforce development and education partnerships that are being formed between our high school, colleges and existing businesses and manufacturers," Meer said. "Preparing and training our citizens, especially our young people, will be the foundation on which a stronger Michigan City will be built. The city of Michigan City is thrilled to be collaborating with the EDCMC to create a next-generation economy to benefit all our residents.”
The Economic Development Corp. commissioned Roderick Miller, president and CEO of Ascendant Global Consulting, to develop the plan to promote economic prosperity and equity for all the city's residents.
“This strategic initiative ... is community-driven and will result in success from the dedication of individuals involved in carrying out specific action plans,” said Stephanie Oberlie, EDCMC chairwoman and president of Harbour Trust & Investment Management. “This is a plan that will not be sitting on the shelf. It was developed with an impetus for action as we work collaboratively to attract new residents, investments and jobs to our community and also reinvest in Michigan City. On behalf of the EDCMC Board of Directors, I look forward to working with many community stakeholders as we implement the plan.”
The EDCMC last adopted such a plan in 2013, guiding its activities through 2018. The city gained more than 3,381 new jobs and $356 million in investment during that period. It annexed 426 acres of land for future development, introduced software coding in the Michigan City schools and partnered with the school district to launch the Compressed Air Academy.
“Michigan City has many great assets. We have identified those assets and are using them to promote the city. Working with our partners in the 7-county Northwest Indiana region, we aim to maximize the opportunity with our established businesses and emerging companies so everyone in Michigan City can benefit from the success," EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said. "We are promoting our city’s downtown, our business parks to attract more business and to create more high-quality jobs.”