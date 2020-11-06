 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan City hospital to host blood drive in wake of shortage during COVID-19
urgent

Michigan City hospital to host blood drive in wake of shortage during COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan City hospital to host blood drive in wake of shortage during COVID-19

Tony Hanas, of Munster, has his blood drawn by a phlebotomist during a past blood drive at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

 John J. Watkins

Franciscan Health Michigan City will host a blood drive next week because of the severe blood shortage brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at a Versiti Blood Bus outside the hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way, just north of Interstate 94.

Versiti has warned it is down more than 50 percent in donations — or nearly 20,000 units of blood this year — because the COVID-19 has put a halt to blood drives and schools and workplaces. It has been left with less than a day's supply of blood on the shelves when it tries to maintain a supply of at least three days and is especially in need of O-positive and O-negative blood.

People who give blood will get an automatic COVID-19 antibody test that tells them if they have antibodies from a previous COVID-19 infection, though it will not inform them if they currently have coronavirus. The blood will be released to hospitals whatever the results.

Versiti Blood Center provides blood to more than 80 hospitals in Indiana and Illinois and is the main blood provider to Franciscan Health, the Mishawaka-based health care provider that is Northwest Indiana's largest hospital chain.

Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are encouraged. Masks, social distancing and identification are required.

To schedule an appointment, visit versiti.org/IL or call 1-800-7TO-Give (1-800-786-4483).

Gallery: Newborns don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts