Michigan City hospital to host blood drive in wake of shortage during COVID-19

Franciscan Health Michigan City will host a blood drive next week because of the severe blood shortage brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at a Versiti Blood Bus outside the hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way, just north of Interstate 94.

Versiti has warned it is down more than 50 percent in donations — or nearly 20,000 units of blood this year — because the COVID-19 has put a halt to blood drives and schools and workplaces. It has been left with less than a day's supply of blood on the shelves when it tries to maintain a supply of at least three days and is especially in need of O-positive and O-negative blood.

People who give blood will get an automatic COVID-19 antibody test that tells them if they have antibodies from a previous COVID-19 infection, though it will not inform them if they currently have coronavirus. The blood will be released to hospitals whatever the results.

Versiti Blood Center provides blood to more than 80 hospitals in Indiana and Illinois and is the main blood provider to Franciscan Health, the Mishawaka-based health care provider that is Northwest Indiana's largest hospital chain.