Michigan City launches business recovery website

MICHIGAN CITY — Business owners in Michigan City, other parts of LaPorte County and beyond can visit a new website to figure out how to get help during the coronavirus pandemic that's resulted in widespread economic disruption and uncertainty.
Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and SERA Solutions launched michigancitycovid19.com, a COVID-19 Business Recovery Resource Website.
“As we navigate these uncertain times, these new resources being provided by multiple partner agencies will provide the necessary information to the general public in an easily accessible way," said Katie Eaton, president of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce. "We are truly grateful to SERA Solutions for providing us the platform to quickly disseminate this information to our members, businesses, and the community."
The website contains information and links to resources for how businesses, employers, employees and the general community can get through the coronavirus public health crisis. Both the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce link to it on their websites.
Both agencies, which have been surveying local business owners about their needs at a time when stay at home orders have turned off the spigot of revenue they rely on, say they "stand ready to help our community navigate these uncertain times."
“Businesses are looking to us to provide guidance. We are staying on the forefront by working with our national affiliates to learn what other communities are doing," said Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City. "Our strategy has shifted to disaster recovery for our local businesses, we are checking in, hearing their struggles and working together to find solutions.”
For more information, visit michigancitycovid19.com.
