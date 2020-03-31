Michigan City leaders working on business recovery plan, asking firms to take survey

Michigan City leaders are working on a business recovery plan to help firms hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in widespread shutdowns, and need input from local business owners.

"This is an unprecedented time in our history," Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse and Michigan City Chamber of Commerce President Katie Eaton wrote in a joint letter to Michigan City businesses. "The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the health of our loved ones, the businesses we rely on, the strength of the global economy, and the way we live our daily lives."

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce will try to help businesses who reach out to them, such as by directing them to state and national resources like Small Business Administration loans. They are working with business leaders to devise a strategic plan for how to move forward after the crisis passes.