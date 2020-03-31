Michigan City leaders working on business recovery plan, asking firms to take survey

Michigan City leaders are working on a business recovery plan to help firms hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in widespread shutdowns, and need input from local business owners.
"This is an unprecedented time in our history," Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse and Michigan City Chamber of Commerce President Katie Eaton wrote in a joint letter to Michigan City businesses. "The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the health of our loved ones, the businesses we rely on, the strength of the global economy, and the way we live our daily lives."
The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce will try to help businesses who reach out to them, such as by directing them to state and national resources like Small Business Administration loans. They are working with business leaders to devise a strategic plan for how to move forward after the crisis passes.
"Our Chamber of Commerce has been serving businesses in our community for over 100 years and our Economic Development Corporation for more than 20. In that time of service, we have weathered with you the storms of the dot com bust, 9/11, more than one financial crisis and recessions. We will continue to see the impacts of major weather events and wildfires that impact our global supply chain, and government shutdowns," Hulse and Eaton wrote.
"Throughout this shared journey we have worked to support and sustain our local businesses, our members and our partners. As we address this current pandemic, both our organizations are committed to our business community. Many businesses today are stepping up to help, because no one business can do it alone.
"We are calling on companies across the financial ecosystem to come together to help the most vulnerable during this crisis. We all need to support our employees and look for ways to help our customers navigate these waters."
The EDCMC and chamber are asking business owners in town to fill out the Michigan City Business Impact Survey, which will be used to draft the recovery plan.
Business owners can find the survey online at conta.cc/2QF5t0r or on both the EDCMC and Chamber websites and Facebook pages.
For more information, visit edcmc.com or mcachamber.com.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.