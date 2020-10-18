Michigan City merchants reeling after missing out on beach season

This year has been tough without tourists or festivals like the St. Patrick's Day Parade and the Great Lakes Grand Prix that bring in hundreds of thousands of spectators. He estimates business has fallen at least 20% this year.

"It's been dramatic," he said. "It's hurting everybody in town. When the people come, you just make more money. I talked to a restaurant owner who said, 'I don't know how much longer I can hang on.'"

Unsalted No Sharks also tells T-shirts with its trademarked motto at lake towns throughout the country, such as at Lake Geneva in Wisconsin.

"It was scary. When COVID first hit the fan, we had six of seven new customers in Minnesota drop us right away," he said. "You just have to be smart with your money. It's been a roller coaster. We really hope things get back to normal so entrepreneurs in town can get a fair shot."

Arcadia Cafe + Bar in a historic train station by the lakefront also suffered a big drop in business this year.

"The beach closure caused an approximately 70% drop in top-line revenue and underscores the dependence on tourism in a beach town like Michigan City," manager Peter Djuvik said. "We are getting by like every winter — cutting staff and condensing the menu in an attempt to minimize revenue losses."