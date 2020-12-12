Michigan City moving ahead with property acquisition for rail projects

“It’s a pretty dirty site, and it’s going to need excessive cleanup well in excess of $400,000, #500,000, $600,000, probably. If it’s less than that, I’ll be surprised,” he said.

The RDC’s offer was based on the assessed value of about $95,000, Sirinek said. “He countered with an offer that was significantly higher than what we offered — several times over what we offered.”

Another problematic property is a tattoo parlor whose owner hasn’t responded to the RDC’s overtures, including multiple letters and voicemails, Sirinek said.

Why not just walk into the tattoo parlor and ask to speak to the owner and make a final offer, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, asked.

It’s rare for a case to go to trial, Sirinek said, because they are almost always settled out of court beforehand. The eminent domain process requires negotiations and a fair and equitable price be paid for the property.

In addition, the federal law under which this property is to be acquired obligates the city to help in relocating the businesses in a comparable building if the owner wishes to continue operating the business elsewhere, he said.