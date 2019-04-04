Michigan City named one of the best small cities for business

Michigan City was named one of the top 100 small cities for business in the ChamberofCommerce.org's 2019 Best Cities for Small Business rankings.
“When a national organization conducts independent research and confirms what we already know to be true, that is icing on the cake. We are a business-friendly community, investing in increasing the quality of life for all our residents and creating high-paying jobs,” Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer said.
“This is a great honor; although unexpected, it is no surprise, as my administration has worked tirelessly to invest in Michigan City and create numerous business opportunities for our residents.”
The study aimed to show would-be entrepreneurs places where they could potentially succeed in establishing a business with cheaper rents and less competition than they would face in large cities.
The Michigan City-LaPorte metro area ranked at No. 83 nationally and ahead of the Indiana cities of Muncie, Kokomo and Bloomington.
“Michigan City offers a more welcoming environment for young upstarts to enter the business arena than large cities,” said Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corp. Michigan City.
“The rents are cheaper and competition is less intimidating. Breaking into the top 100 ranking for 2019 Best Cities for Small Business is exciting. We will continue to improve our business environment by creating a city where people want to live, work and play.”
The rankings looked at such factors as workforce, unemployment rates, education levels and established industry.
“This may help attract more entrepreneurs to our city while encouraging residents to start their own business," Michigan City Chamber of Commerce President Katie Eaton said.
"Michigan City is open for business, and the Chamber is ready to assist in any way possible.”
Fargo, North Dakota; Billings, Montana; and Columbus, Indiana, ranked one, two and three nationally.