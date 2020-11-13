 Skip to main content
Michigan City offers aid to local businesses
Michigan City offers aid to local businesses

Revitalizing the city, building industrial base goals for Michigan City

Michigan City businesses have the opportunity to apply for grants from the city to help them overcome this year's challenging economy.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — Small businesses that haven’t received any federal pandemic aid could be eligible for grants offered by the city.

Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-at-large, introduced the ordinance to offer the Fighting Chance Fund grants with $150,000 in remaining state pandemic relief aid.

The city’s Revolving Loan Fund Committee will review applications.

Locally owned businesses — national or regional chains aren’t eligible — have to provide receipts as part of the application process to show they already spent the money for the intended purpose.

Eligible uses include new investments in capital assets and operating capital to purchase machinery and equipment; purchasing buildings and land for business operations; construction, repairing and renovating buildings; operating capital, including inventory and work in progress, and quantified employee training.

Priority is given to fixed asset financing for land, building or equipment.

Grants will range up to $5,000.

Applications may be made through the city or through Economic Development Michigan City.

Apply by Dec. 4

Applications are due by Dec. 4 and grants will be disbursed soon afterward.

Councilman Don Przybylinski had held up the ordinance while waiting to hear from the city’s department heads whether they had an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for the next six months.

“I was guaranteed that I would receive the information by this meeting,” he said, but didn’t get any numbers.

“No information was provided to me. I was patient,” he said. “I got nothing, not even a phone call. Nothing.”

“We don’t know if we’re going to need PPE or not next month, but if we do, it’s going to come out of the general fund,” he said.

“I’m a sitting city councilman requesting information to make an educated decision for the city of Michigan City, and I got nothing. No information, period,” Przybylinski said.

He joined his fellow council members in voting unanimously for the ordinance.

Schools adjust plans due to COVID-19

