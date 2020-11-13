Michigan City offers aid to local businesses

Councilman Don Przybylinski had held up the ordinance while waiting to hear from the city’s department heads whether they had an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for the next six months.

“I was guaranteed that I would receive the information by this meeting,” he said, but didn’t get any numbers.

“No information was provided to me. I was patient,” he said. “I got nothing, not even a phone call. Nothing.”

“We don’t know if we’re going to need PPE or not next month, but if we do, it’s going to come out of the general fund,” he said.

“I’m a sitting city councilman requesting information to make an educated decision for the city of Michigan City, and I got nothing. No information, period,” Przybylinski said.

He joined his fellow council members in voting unanimously for the ordinance.

Schools adjust plans due to COVID-19

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.