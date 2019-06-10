Michigan City partnering with Chicago-based international business development group

Economic Development Corp. Michigan City is partnering with the international business development nonprofit SelectChicago to try to lure more foreign investment to the lakefront city in LaPorte County.
SelectChicago introduces foreign investors to local governments and economic development agencies to help global companies bring new products and services to the U.S. market. It works with the U.S. Department of Commerce-led program SelectUSA to help foreign companies find business opportunities in America.
“I am very excited about this new partnership," SelectChicago President Michael Edgar said. "Michigan City, Indiana, is a fantastic anchor to the Chicagoland in the south.”
Michigan City, the first city in Indiana to work with the business development group, is eyeing more international investment.
“Michigan City has many prime sites that are investment grade, and the EDCMC have identified those assets and are using them to promote the city through SelectChicago.” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said. “We’re promoting our city’s potential for real estate investment and business development opportunities.”
For more information, call EDCMC at 219-873-1211 or visit www.selectchicago.org.