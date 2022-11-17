Michigan City plans year-long learning lab to craft economic inclusion plan

Michigan City is planning a year-long learning lab to create a plan for economic inclusion that would help ensure people of all socioeconomic backgrounds have opportunities in the city.

The Brookings Institution’s Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking and the Local Initiatives Support Corp. will provide research, technical assistance and structured discussions of challenges and best practices at the learning lab.

“Michigan City considers this opportunity both an honor and privilege to be able to explore and investigate resources and solutions to improve our community across all sectors,” said Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Michigan City Economic Development Corp. “This fits in perfectly with our current strategic plan and will assist in moving the needle significantly in economic inclusion for our residents.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. are supporting the effort.

“We are excited to work with local leaders in Indiana in their efforts to develop strategies for connecting people and businesses in disinvested communities to regional economic opportunity,” said Jennifer Vey, senior fellow and director of Brookings’ Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking. “We hope the learnings from this work will be helpful to other small cities and rural towns who want to advance equity and economic inclusion through a community-centered approach.”

Brookings and the Local Initiatives Support Co. also will help the Indiana towns of Seymour and Warsaw by studying how to create more economic opportunities there.

“After implementing economic inclusion strategies in 12 larger cities, we are eager to launch this Learning Lab with local leaders in Michigan City, Seymour and Warsaw to accelerate investment and opportunity in each community,” said Bill Taft, senior vice president of economic development at LISC. “As a native Hoosier, I’m excited that Indiana’s smaller cities will be co-developing inclusive growth strategies with Brookings and LISC that will be used across the country.”

Each community will get a playbook at the end of the learning lab for how to best address economic stagnation and inequity. A national blueprint will be created from the conclusions reached in each community.

“This is an amazing opportunity for smaller communities to become the focus of inclusive economic development in the state,” said Vincent Ash, vice president of development at the IEDC. “While well-intentioned, many economic development strategies miss integral needs because they’re developed from the top-down. Sourcing from the community will go a long way toward ensuring greater economic growth and equity in communities that need it. Further, I’m looking forward to sharing these community-centered agendas with a national audience to help position Indiana as a leader in inclusive economic development.”