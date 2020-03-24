Michigan City police to residents: Stay home

The Michigan City Police Department is strongly encouraging all Michigan City residents to follow Gov.Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order and "all other COVID-19 safety protocols."

"The time we spend fighting COVID-19 is dependent on our actions and ability to follow the general rules now," the Michigan City Police Department said in a news release. "If we all continue to follow the guidelines and work through the inconveniences now, we can greatly reduce the COVID-19 spread and all get back to our normal lives as quickly as possible."

The police department clarified that the governor's stay-at-home order limits travel outside the home to commuting to work, visiting a doctor, going to a grocery store or taking care of a loved one – steps most people already have taken during the global coronavirus epidemic to not endanger themselves, their families or others.

"This order, although now official, is what most Michigan City residents have been doing since the middle of last week," the Michigan City Police Department said in the press release. "This is a crucial step in assuring that Hoosiers everywhere limit their contact with other people and drastically slow down and stop the spread of COVID-19."