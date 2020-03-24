You are the owner of this article.
Michigan City police to residents: Stay home
The Michigan City Police Department is strongly encouraging all Michigan City residents to follow Gov.Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order and "all other COVID-19 safety protocols."

"The time we spend fighting COVID-19 is dependent on our actions and ability to follow the general rules now," the Michigan City Police Department said in a news release. "If we all continue to follow the guidelines and work through the inconveniences now, we can greatly reduce the COVID-19 spread and all get back to our normal lives as quickly as possible."

The police department clarified that the governor's stay-at-home order limits travel outside the home to commuting to work, visiting a doctor, going to a grocery store or taking care of a loved one – steps most people already have taken during the global coronavirus epidemic to not endanger themselves, their families or others.

"This order, although now official, is what most Michigan City residents have been doing since the middle of last week," the Michigan City Police Department said in the press release. "This is a crucial step in assuring that Hoosiers everywhere limit their contact with other people and drastically slow down and stop the spread of COVID-19."

The department encouraged Michigan City residents to frequently wash their hands, use tissues to cover coughs and sneezes, and keep six feet away from other people. People should frequently clean their homes and offices, especially frequently touched areas like light switches, door knobs, tables and chairs.

During the coronavirus crisis, Michigan City police will not issue any tickets for driving with an expired plate, driver's license or vehicle registration after Holcomb issued an automatic 60-day extension to all driver’s license and vehicle registration expirations.

"We understand that everyone has so many more important issues to deal with and worrying about getting a ticket for an expired driver’s license or license plate shouldn’t be one of them," police said in the release.

