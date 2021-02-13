Michigan City real estate sales 'shatter all historical records by large amounts'

The year 2020 turned out to be record-setting for residential real estate sales in Michigan City and the lakefront beach towns in LaPorte County.
A report by @properties found a record $130 million sales in the market, which includes the beach towns Sheridan Beach, Long Beach, Duneland Beach, Michiana Shores and Shoreland Hills. Sales along the lakefront shot up by 40% to nearly $90 million.
"This shatters all historical records by large amounts, with the second best year not even coming close," @properties broker Michael Conner said. "There has never been interest in Michigan City at this level."
Over the last four years, the market value of homes along the lakefront has risen by 32%. Nearly half of all properties in Michigan City were under contract within 30 days of listing, according to the study.
"One of the factors influencing sales can be explained by the COVID effect, though not entirely. A buzz around Michigan City began early in 2020 when the town landed on the cover of Crain’s Chicago Business in March," Conner said. "Newly minted Opportunity Zone areas turned all eyes on Michigan City. The irony being the area within the Michigan City Opportunity Zone is almost entirely comprised of the north end of the city, which also happens to be the least risky area in which to invest. Investors looking for better returns than they were getting in Chicago, and the cost relative to any risk and potential yield spelled great opportunity. This drove a 40% increase in property values in just over of three years."
The Michigan City and lakefront beach town market in north LaPorte County now suffers from a shortage of inventory, Conner said.
"2020 saw a higher number of people relocating here than ever before. People from other areas perceived value here in Michigan City, and now that they were working from home, they were able to trim their city life expenses by moving out of their urban communities and getting a great deal on a house," Conner said. "A natural consequence of this level of interest in the area will be a displacement of some people and lack of affordable housing. It will be interesting to watch how Michigan City strikes a balance between growing to include new residents, while improving housing for its current residents. The city has to be nimble and engage the right people."