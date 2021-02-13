Michigan City real estate sales 'shatter all historical records by large amounts'

Over the last four years, the market value of homes along the lakefront has risen by 32%. Nearly half of all properties in Michigan City were under contract within 30 days of listing, according to the study.

"One of the factors influencing sales can be explained by the COVID effect, though not entirely. A buzz around Michigan City began early in 2020 when the town landed on the cover of Crain’s Chicago Business in March," Conner said. "Newly minted Opportunity Zone areas turned all eyes on Michigan City. The irony being the area within the Michigan City Opportunity Zone is almost entirely comprised of the north end of the city, which also happens to be the least risky area in which to invest. Investors looking for better returns than they were getting in Chicago, and the cost relative to any risk and potential yield spelled great opportunity. This drove a 40% increase in property values in just over of three years."