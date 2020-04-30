Michigan City restaurants teaming up to feed the needy during COVID-19 pandemic

Four well-known Michigan City restaurants are joining forces to feed those in need who were afflicted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Patrick’s Grille, Dune Billies Beach Café, Fish Camp and Fiddlehead Restaurant plan to provide meals to Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, Sand Castle Shelter for Homeless Families, Interfaith Community PADS and potentially more organizations if enough funding becomes available.
The United Way of LaPorte County will take donations to support the Meals to Heal Michigan City program, which also will provide meals to individuals and families each Saturday at various locations around town that are yet to be announced.
“This was an idea that just sprang up when talking to some of the other participants, but we would heartily welcome all other Michigan City restaurants to become a partner," Dune Billies Beach Cafe owner Lisa Murray said. "If interested, please contact any one of us.”
Other restaurants throughout Northwest Indiana, including Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar in Dyer, Anna's Kombucha Cafe in Gary's Miller neighborhood and Off Square Brewing in Crown Point, have been leading similar efforts to provide meals to health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 1 million people and killed more than 60,000 people thus far in the United States.
For more information or to donate, visit unitedwaylpc.org.
