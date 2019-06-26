Michigan City Revolving Loan Fund helps Meyer Glass & Mirror invest

Meyer Glass & Mirror Co. in investing in its business after securing a loan from the Michigan City Revolving Loan Fund.
The 92-year-old commercial architectural glass and glazing contractor secured $40,000 to buy a new elumatec saw for glass cutting.
“The Michigan City Revolving Loan Fund was created to assist small businesses in purchasing fixed assets, such as the equipment loan Meyer Glass has been approved for through the Board of Works," said Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corporation Michigan City. "The EDCMC door is always open to counseling small businesses and accessing resources to assist startups and business expansions.”
Small businesses can access between $25,000 and $260,000 from the fund, which aims to further economic development and employment in Michigan City. The funds, which are repaid at a subsidized interest rate over a period of up to 15 years, can go to construction, operating capital, employee training or the purchase of land, buildings, machinery or equipment.
It's meant to help businesses like Meyer Glass & Mirror Co., which does specialized glass and mirror work such as design, fabrication, installation and repair across Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan. The company has handled a variety of residential, automotive and commercial projects, including The Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond, the Lighthouse Place outlet mall in Michigan City and various big-box stores around the Region like Lowe's and Menards.
The company also installs custom shower doors, auto glass windshields, patio doors, storm doors and windows and many other glass, aluminum or vinyl products.
For more information about the Michigan City Revolving Loan Fund, call the EDCMC at (219) 873-1211.