Michigan City Rotary Club donates to fund to remote monitoring of COVID patients

Franciscan Health Michigan City will be able to remotely monitor patients who had been discharged after being treated for coronavirus, thanks to a gift from the Michigan City Rotary Club.

The service organization gave Franciscan Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Fund $5,070 to buy 200 pulse oximeters that will be given to patients as part of their COVID kits when they return back home. The oximeters assist in the recovery of COVID-19 survivors by allowing doctors to remotely monitor their vital signs to make sure they are recovering or make clear they need further treatment.

“This gift will help us advance our remote patient monitoring efforts greatly,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said.

Michigan City Rotary Club originally planned to donate $3,000 to the fund but decided to cover the full cost of the remote monitoring equipment after learning it could keep people from returning to the hospital.

“If we have one patient that doesn’t get worse or doesn’t die, it’s worth it,” Michigan City Rotary Club President Jim Welborne said.

Rotary Club members have been trying to live up to the 2021 slogan "People of Action."