Michigan City soliciting proposals for developers for 'unprecedented opportunity'

Michigan City is asking developers for proposals for a new mixed-used development as big as a city block around the South Shore Line's 11th Street Station.

The Economic Development Corp. Michigan City said the South Shore Line double-tracking project presents an "unprecedented opportunity for developers."

"We are proud to partner with the city on this project," said Executive Director Clarence Hulse. "This is the initial development for the train station downtown, and we look forward to working with the developer to see this come to fruition."

The city is asking for proposals for a mixed-use hub at a South Shore Line station it's describing as "a project of regional scale, that will also be an anchoring center for the city and its historic downtown."

The city and Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District are looking for a developer to create a mixed-use multimodal hub with 426 commuter parking spaces, a waiting area and a train station. They hope to find a developer who will restore the station's original historic facade for use as the entrance, and build out and operate the parking spaces.

In exchange, the developer will get access to $16 million in funding for project costs.