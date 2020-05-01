Michigan City to bar Lighthouse Place from reopening until at least Thursday, potentially longer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As stay-at-home restrictions are lifted or loosened across the country, Simon Properties had planned to reopen 49 malls across the United States in the coming days, including the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City on Saturday, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.

But the retail giant is hitting roadblocks in its home state. Though Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was expected to loosen stay-at-home restrictions Friday to allow more businesses to reopen, both Indianapolis and Michigan City plan to keep local stay-at-home orders in place that would prohibit Simon from reopening its malls for at least a little longer.

Michigan City Mayor Duane Perry plans to leave a restriction in place that only essential retail like supermarkets and big-box stores that carry groceries can be open, which would bar Lighthouse Place from reopening its doors until at least Thursday.

The mayor's order is set to expire on May 7th, but the mayor will review whether to extend it, Michigan City Administrator Chris Yagelski said.

"The governor can and will issue his order today," Yagelski said. "We of course cannot make it more lenient but we can make it stricter."