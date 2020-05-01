Michigan City to bar Lighthouse Place from reopening until at least Thursday, potentially longer

As stay-at-home restrictions are lifted or loosened across the country, Simon Properties had planned to reopen 49 malls across the United States in the coming days, including the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City on Saturday, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.
But the retail giant is hitting roadblocks in its home state. Though Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was expected to loosen stay-at-home restrictions Friday to allow more businesses to reopen, both Indianapolis and Michigan City plan to keep local stay-at-home orders in place that would prohibit Simon from reopening its malls for at least a little longer.
Michigan City Mayor Duane Perry plans to leave a restriction in place that only essential retail like supermarkets and big-box stores that carry groceries can be open, which would bar Lighthouse Place from reopening its doors until at least Thursday.
The mayor's order is set to expire on May 7th, but the mayor will review whether to extend it, Michigan City Administrator Chris Yagelski said.
"The governor can and will issue his order today," Yagelski said. "We of course cannot make it more lenient but we can make it stricter."
Simon ran into a similar issue with its three malls in Indianapolis, where the mayor extended the local stay-at-home order through May 15 after being "blindsided" by Simon's plans, according to local media reports.
The internal memo CNBC obtained said the mall operator would add a number of enhanced safety measures, including sanitizing high-touch areas, closing early for cleaning overnight, and making free masks, hand sanitizing packets and temperature testing with infrared thermometers.
Employees will be required to wear masks and take frequent breaks for handwashing. Every other urinal and sink will be taped off in the restrooms and decals will be placed on floors to encourage social distancing. Occupancy will be limited to one person per 50 square feet of space and water fountains and play areas will be closed to limit the potential spread of the virus.
Simon and outside public relations officials who have typically handled press for Lighthouse Place have not responded to multiple requests for comment.
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.