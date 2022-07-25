Michigan City's economic development stars honored

MICHIGAN CITY — Six individuals were given lifetime achievement awards during Economic Development Corp. Michigan City’s 25th anniversary gala.

“The recipient is someone who has forever changed the way we see and engage in economic development,” said master of ceremonies Ric Federighi, general manager of radio station WIMS.

LaPorte County Board of Commissioners President Sheila Matias, a former mayor and a founder of EDCMC, founded the LaPorte County Broadband Task Force, which is working to address the county’s digital divide. She was EDCMC’s first board chair.

Matias gave credit to Executive Director Clarence Hulse and his team. “Michigan City is realizing its potential, and our future — for all residents — is bright,” she said.

State Rep. Patricia “Pat” Boy, also an honoree, focused on community and economic development while on the City Council. “Boy was actually encouraged by her neighbors to run for the council after she worked to protect a wetland right in her neighborhood,” council President Angie Deuitch said.

Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight has focused on strengthening community connections through outreach to underserved areas, EDCMC board Chair Linda Simmons said. “He continues to foster the role banks have in our community and as a component of our economic development,” she said.

Former Mayor Charles “Chuck” Oberlie, “has truly left an imprint on our city,” his daughter, Harbour Trust President and COO Stephanie Oberlie, said. “During his time, he championed plans for tax increment financing districts, urban development areas and master plans,” she said.

Former EDCMC board member Bob Schaefer was one of the experts who helped launch EDCMC 25 years ago, his brother John Schaefer said. “During his time, he connected agencies and leaders to help attract and retain businesses,” as well as facilitating the first strategic planning session and coordinating the Circle of Investors Campaign to help fund EDCMC and its partner agency, LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

“Peggy Moore proves that being quietly passionate can truly spark a positivity that leads to change and challenges the status quo,” LaPorte County Herald-Dispatch Publisher Bill Hackney said in presenting the award. Moore and her husband have led Dage-MTI since 2003. It’s an international leader in advanced high-definition microscope cameras and digital stream solutions for clinical imaging, biomedical research, education and industrial microscopy. Moore has been an EDCMC member and helped found the Michigan City High School Post-Prom Party committee.

EDCMC gave leadership awards for economic development to Nora Ryska, who helped organize volunteers to clean up litter in the city, and Police Chief Dion Campbell. “His display of grace and grit during the 2020 protests surrounding nationwide tensions between law enforcement and activists is one example of his leadership,” City Councilman and former Police Chief Gene Simmons said.

Phoenix Awards for transforming and reinventing spaces went to Zorn Brew Works, for putting a taproom at the site of the original brewery that closed in 1938; Barrelhouse at Zorn Event Space and Lofts, for creating an event space and residential apartments where beer barrels were once made; and Leeds Public House, which created a restaurant with two bars in the historic Leeds Building downtown.

Project of the Year awards were given for 2018 through 2021. Winners include:

• GAF Materials, which invested $30 million into its office and warehouse facility.

• Franciscan Health Michigan City, for its $280 million total investment in a new hospital, a repurposed old hospital and a new linear accelerator at Woodland Cancer Center.

• Sullair, for its $30 million investment into a new 80,000-square-foot building.

• Blue Chip Hotel, Casino & Spa for its $11 million expansion of its Stardust Event Center.

• Hearthside Food Solutions, for its $13 million investment in a new production line.

• Aquagenics Technologies, for its $7 million rehabilitation of a 75,000-square-foot space.