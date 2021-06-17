Michigan lifts indoor capacity limits, mask requirements

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan will lift all indoor capacity restrictions and mask requirements next week, 10 days sooner than planned amid vaccinations and plummeting COVID-19 infections, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday.
The state's main coronavirus order will expire at the end of Monday instead of July 1, bringing an end to mandatory 50% occupancy limits inside restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues and at indoor events like weddings and funerals. The move came days after California and New York lifted most of their remaining restrictions, joining other states in opening the way, step by step, for what could a close-to-normal summer.
"Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us," Whitmer, a Democrat, said in statement issued 15 months after she first signed emergency orders to control the coronavirus. "We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the front lines to keep us all safe."
About 4.9 million residents, or 60%, of those ages 16 and older have gotten at least one vaccine dose.
State health officials said some virus orders will remain in place to protect vulnerable populations in prisons, long-term care facilities and the agriculture industry. Guidance for schools, where many students are not yet authorized to be vaccinated, will be issued next week.
Also Thursday, the governor got behind using a portion of the state's $6.5 billion in new federal virus relief funding to pay bonuses to frontline workers. Specifics of the developing proposal, which would need legislative approval, were not released. She and lawmakers included hazard bonuses or hourly pay raises for certain frontline staff in past spending laws.
"We will not stop until we recognize our essential workers, not just with a day of appreciation, but with hero pay that you have earned," Whitmer said while joining health care workers outside the Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center in Detroit.
Chaunte Jones, who works in a nursing home and is a member of SEIU Healthcare Michigan union, said she and her co-workers are "burning out. We're losing dedicated, skilled caregivers, people with 20-year-plus experience, because they're so overworked and under-appreciated. What we went through (with) COVID has made it clear things have to change. Elected officials must do their part to value essential workers. We deserve hero pay."
Indiana University President Michael McRobbie told graduates to “build, heal and confront” a society rocked by social unrest.
“Graduation marks the determination of PNW students in persisting to earn their degrees, and the class of '21 has demonstrated great flexibility and innovation," Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said.
Scenes from the undergraduate commencement ceremony for the Colleges of Nursing, Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences.
Ivy Tech Community College grads sat along the baselines of Gary’s U.S. Steel Yard Saturday for their commencement ceremony, while family and friends flooded the stadium seats to cheer them on.
Scenes from Ivy Tech's ceremony at U.S. Steel Yard.
“Wear your Valpo apparel, and proudly fly that Valpo flag,” Alumni Association President Chelsea Gordon told the newly minted alumni Sunday.
Scenes from Valparaiso University's spring commencement ceremony.
HAMMOND — “It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.”
Bishop Noll President Paul Mullaney congratulated the class who "triumphed over the pandemic."
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times.
“Society often portrays failure as some great evil,” Brett Otterbacher told his classmates, but it’s just a setback. Persistence is what overcomes failure.
Scenes from Valparaiso High School's 2021 commencement ceremony.
While last year’s Lake Central High School graduating class showed hope, Principal Sean P. Begley said this year’s graduates had grit.
The scene in St. John for Lake Central High School's commencement.
"In a class of 700, it felt like a class of one," Connor McCloskey said to his fellow classmates.
Scenes from Crown Point High School's graduation ceremony.
With Vincennes University as its college partner, career center graduates have earned 20,000 college credits over these five years, saving their families an estimated $4 million.
The scene in Hammond for the Area Career Center commencement.
On Friday night, just over 90 graduates were handed diplomas for their hard work and success over the past four years at the Andrean High School 58th annual commencement.
Scenes from Andrean High School's commencement.
Images from East Chicago Central High School's graduation ceremony.
Visuals from Munster High School's graduation ceremony.
Images from West Side Leadership Academy's graduation ceremony.
Coming off a year of COVID-19, valedictorian Kathryn Jackowski reminded classmates, “No one said it was easy, but no one said it would be this hard.”
The scene in Cedar Lake for Hanover Central's graduation ceremony.
During two ceremonies on Sunday, family and friends gathered at Merrillville High School to watch the class of 2021 walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Scenes from Merrillville High School's commencement ceremony.
Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said the class of 2021 is like no other
Over 250 graduates from Lowell High School proceeded onto the football field Friday to cap off their high school careers.
Scenes from Lowell High School's graduation ceremony.
At the 86th and final graduation for George Rogers Clark Middle/High School Wednesday night, Principal David Verta told the graduates, "Class of 2021, we really did save the best for last."
Scenes from Clark High School's final commencement ceremony.
At the 137th and final commencement for Hammond High School Thursday evening, there were words of advice, tears and celebration.
Scenes from Hammond High School's last commencement ceremony.
The 170 or so students that walked across the stage at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Saturday comprised the final graduating class of Gavit, which will close to make way for the new Hammond Central High School.
The last batch of Gavit High School graduates walked across the state Saturday.
Nearly 300 graduates walked across the stage Saturday evening to wrap up their time as Morton High School Governors.
On Sunday afternoon, nearly 150 graduates from Griffith High School walked across the stage to get the diplomas they worked over a decade to receive. Each student was also handed a yellow carnation — an extra symbol of celebration the school board of trustees started last year with the modified graduation for the class of 2020.
The scene in Griffith for the Class of 2021's commencement ceremony.