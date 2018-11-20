SOUTH BEND — A Michigan company is acquiring Martin's Super Markets, an Indiana-based chain.
SpartanNash announced the deal Tuesday. Martin's is based in South Bend and has 21 stores and 3,500 employees in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.
SpartanNash supplies grocery stores and also operates stores including Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market. Martin's has been a customer of SpartanNash since 2005.
Martin's president, Rob Bartels, said the family-owned company shares similar values with SpartanNash, which is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Barels said the company was "seeking a partner we could trust."