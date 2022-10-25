Middle East veterans to be honored at Hard Rock Casino, where former POW Jessica Lynch will speak

Disabled American Veterans, a century-old service group serving veterans who suffered disabilities, will host a veterans tribute dinner at Hard Rock Casino in Northern Indiana in a few weeks.

The “Tribute to our Veterans Who Served in the Middle East” will honor veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Gulf War. The annual event will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 on Veterans Day weekend.

The 21+ is open to veterans and the general public.

Former Prisoner of War Jessica Lynch will share her story as a keynote address sponsored by the South Shore Friends of Veterans. She was injured and captured when Iraqi forces ambushed her unit, the 507th Maintenance Company, during a convoy operation. She was held captive until U.S. Special Forces rescued her from an Iraqi hospital in 2003 in the first successful rescue of an American POW since World War II.

Will Beiersdorf, the executive director of the Road Home Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, also will talk about how his nonprofit, Salute, Inc. helps veterans. The Naval Reserve and Illinois Army National Guard veteran started the foundation that assists injured military members and their families.

He also leads the Road Home Program at Rush that helps veterans afflicted by PTSD, traumatic injuries and other invisible wounds of war.

Dave Matthews tribute band Trippin Billies will perform after the speakers.

Tickets are $30 and include dinner. A cash bar will be available.

Proceeds go to the DAV Glenn F. Renicker, Chapter #17 in Hammond, DAV Chapter 102 of Valparaiso and other service organizations in Northwest Indiana.

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.