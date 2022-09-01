 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midwest Bariatric Institute to host weight loss seminars

Dr. Thomas Shin and Dr. Sandra Wischmeyer will lead a series of weight loss seminars at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

 Joseph S. Pete

Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Midwest Bariatric Institute will host free weight loss clinics over the next few months.

Surgeons will present the public seminars on Wednesday evenings for anyone interested in learning more more about surgical weight loss options. The clinics will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 and 21, Oct. 5 and 26, Nov. 2 and 9 and Dec. 7 in the Mother Maria Theresia Conference Room at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way. 

Bariatric surgeons Thomas Shin and Sandra Wischmeyer will lead the seminars, which are recommended as a first step for anyone interested in weight loss surgery. The next step would be scheduling an appointment for a clinical consultation looking at the patient's individual medical situation. 

"The Midwest Bariatric Institute received accreditation earlier this year as a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint Quality Program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. The accreditation follows a rigorous application and inspection process," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "The designation recognizes the program meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality, offering preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for patients with obesity."

Registration is not required. The clinics are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Midwest Bariatric Institute at 219-214-4401.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

