Midwest economy ‘closer to the end of a difficult public health and economic shock’

LANSING — The Midwestern economy is “closer to the end of a difficult public health and economic shock,” a Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago economist told a crowd of business people.

Strong demand continues to power economic growth, while supply chain and labor shortage issues seem to be poised to ease, Thomas Walstrum told the Calumet Area Industrial Commission at its annual membership luncheon at the Serbian Social Center in Lansing. Inflation remains a major concern but likely cannot remain so elevated forever.

“The economy is going at full speed where everyone who wants a job largely has a job,” he said. “There’s very strong demand, but a bit of a supply constraint, especially with the automotive industry and other manufactured goods out there. It’s a real challenge.”

Manufacturers have been rationing demand by raising prices, Walstrum said.

“The question is when supply constraints are going to ease,” he said. “Both sides are contributing to inflation. Supply constraints push up prices and inflation is going to happen with underlying strong demand. The question is how long this is going to last. We still have reason to think pressures on both sides will ease this year.”

The omicron wave is receding and coronavirus cases are falling. More cautious households are likely to soon return to full economic participation without basing their decisions on concerns about catching the spreading the virus, Walstrum said.

“Six to eight months ago, I would have said the same thing, but then two big waves of the pandemic further delayed things,” he said. “The supply chain issues will largely be resolved by price growth.”

Strong demand has been driven by the federal stimulus.

“People stopped working but most households didn’t have financial stress,” he said. “Incomes went up, sometimes by substantial amounts. Banks saw big increases in cash balances. Bankers told me they saw so many deposits both from households and on the business side. When you have strong savings, you buy assets. You don’t just sit on cash. People might buy crypto or durable goods like cars.”

The government, however, appears to be done with pandemic stimulus, which will ease demand.

“That will push out the lowest income as prices go up,” he said. “The elevated cash balances will steadily go down.”

The labor force has been slow to come back as a result of enhanced unemployment benefits, a lack of child care access and other factors, Walstrum said. More Baby Boomers are retiring.

But over the long term the labor force participation rate is bound to improve, Walstrum said.

“It seems reasonable that we can hope for the labor supply to be less tight because of rising wages,” he said. “There’s been strong wage growth.”

But inflation has eroded gains in household income.

“Business owners are paying so much more but have raised prices quite a bit,” he said. “Margins haven’t actually compressed that much, if at all. Wage growth has been inflated away. Margins haven’t been compressed at all as prices are rising. Businesses owners haven’t had to eat the cost.”

