{{featured_button_text}}
Midwest Express Clinic acquires MedSpring, gains five Chicago locations

Midwest Express Clinics in Dyer is shown. The chain of urgent care clinics expanded to Chicago.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Midwest Express Clinic, which opened its first urgent care clinic in Munster in 2012, is making a major expansion into Chicago.

The urgent care chain, which also has Northwest Indiana locations in Hammond, Crown Point, Dyer, Schererville and Merrillville, recently acquired MedSpring's five urgent care facilities in Chicago for an undisclosed sum.

“We’re excited for our expansion into Chicago and hope to make these neighborhoods even stronger,” said Kaitlyn Steinberg, Midwest Express Clinic’s Director of Operations.

Midwest Express Clinic bought Baltimore-based MedSpring's facilities in Lakeview, River North, Wicker Park, West Loop and Roscoe Village in Chicago, expanding from 12 to 17 locations in Indiana and Illinois.

The company now employs 160 people, including 50 it's retaining from MedSpring, which also operates in Baltimore and Atlanta.

Midwest Express Clinic serves more than 200,000 patients a year in its coverage area, which stretches across the Chicagoland metro as far as Willowbrook and Bourbonnais in Illinois. It offers a wide array of services such as injury care, treatment for illnesses, X-rays, Vitamin B12 shots and $25 baby gender reveals.

“We offer a variety of services to accommodate our patients, whether it’s for primary care or an acute illness. Our goal is to keep patients out of the ER and provide quality care at an affordable price. We have convenient hours and strive to get our patients in and out within a timely manner,” Steinberg said. “By expanding our locations into Chicago, we are able to provide more access to patients in need."

Urgent care facilities nationwide have grown from 6,400 in 2014 to 8,100 in 2018 as consumers seek more affordable and convenient health care options, according to Consumer Reports. Another 600 urgent care clinics are expected to open in 2020.

For more information, visit midwestexpressclinic.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.