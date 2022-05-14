Midwest Express Clinic adds Bulls star Zach LaVine as latest pitchman

Midwest Express Clinic brought on Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine as its latest celebrity brand ambassador.

The express clinic chain that started in Munster and has an extensive footprint in the Region has previously featured former Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant and Seattle Seahawks great Marshawn Lynch in its marketing.

Midwest Express Clinic has known splashed LaVine on billboards with the slogan "Hustle with Health" along the Borman Expressway and is featuring him prominently in other ads.

LaVine was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves and traded to the Bulls in 2017, helping lead them to their first playoff berth in years this season. His many athletic accomplishments include winning a Gold Medal in the Olympics, going to the NBA All Star game twice and winning the Slam Dunk contest twice.

“In order for cities to thrive, having organizations like Midwest Express Clinic committed to tending to our neighbors’ healthcare needs is paramount,” LaVine said in a news release. “I’ve seen the demand for quality healthcare in Chicago and surrounding cities. Becoming a brand advocate of MEC means I get to support the everyday heroes — the healthcare workers fighting to keep us well and living our best lives. I’m proud to be a part of MEC’s efforts.”

Midwest Express Clinic provides primary care services, medical testing and treatment of routine injuries and illnesses, such as colds and flus. Part of a growing urgent care clinic trend in health care, it positions itself as open longer and more convenient than physicians' offices and less expensive than emergency rooms.

The company has 26 locations across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, including in Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Dyer, Griffith, Hammond, Merrillville, Munster, Hammond, Portage and Schererville.

