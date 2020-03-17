Midwest Express Clinic asks public for donations of masks and personal protective equipment

Midwest Express Clinic is asking the public for donations of face masks and other personal protective equipment as it seeks to protect its staff of front-line medical providers at its 17 locations across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.

The chain of urgent care clinics, which started in Munster, has seen a surge in patients, including overflow from area hospitals, and is accepting any insurance for the time being. But it's had trouble procuring personal protective equipment for its doctors and nursing, even from stores and Amazon, and has no idea when more will be available.

"In this state of emergency with this whole pandemic, we need to let everyone know we need personal protective equipment," Midwest Express Clinic Director of Marketing Muhammad Tayyab said. "We're looking for donations of masks, gowns, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and face shields. Basically, we need as much as possible."

First Midwest Express Chief Operations Officer Sangeet Shah said there's a nationwide shortage of proper personal protective equipment affecting medical providers across the country. The clinic has tried various medical distributors, stores and Amazon, where it isn't available until mid-April.