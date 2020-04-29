Midwest Express Clinic offering antibody testing for COVID-19

Midwest Express Clinic, a chain of urgent care clinics across Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, has rolled out antibody testing for the coronavirus.
“We want to offer the antibody testing to give people the comfort of knowing whether they have developed immunity and help them get back to work and return to their daily lives,” Medical Director Dr. Golsa Shahkar said. “Since we’re using the most effective test out there, we can give people that confidence.”
Midwest Express Clinic is offering COVID-19 antibody testing at all its branches, including Schererville, Crown Point, Dyer, Munster, Merrillville and Hammond.
The clinics, which are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., will test anyone who tested positive for coronavirus but has not shown symptoms for seven days, though it recommends waiting 14 days. Results take three to four days.
"This is what we signed up for. Midwest Express Clinic is prepared to be here for our communities,” nurse practitioner Kaitlyn Steinberg said. “We are honored to be on the front lines of this crisis and are ready to take care of our community members."
Midwest Express Clinic also is offering COVID-19 swab testing to anyone experiencing symptoms, health care workers, first responders and essential workers at 10 locations including Munster, Schererville, Crown Point and Merrillville.
It has done 10,000 tests so far, or about 300 a day.
Patients can sign up for appointments online at midwestexpressclinic.com, drive up to the clinic and call.
"The full medical team at Midwest Express Clinic is prepared and adequately supplied with PPE to be able to offer as many tests that are needed to the community," Shahkar said. “We’re community-based and local. We are prepared and proud to serve our community as safely and effectively as possible.”
