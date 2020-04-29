Midwest Express Clinic offering antibody testing for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Midwest Express Clinic, a chain of urgent care clinics across Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, has rolled out antibody testing for the coronavirus.

“We want to offer the antibody testing to give people the comfort of knowing whether they have developed immunity and help them get back to work and return to their daily lives,” Medical Director Dr. Golsa Shahkar said. “Since we’re using the most effective test out there, we can give people that confidence.”

Midwest Express Clinic is offering COVID-19 antibody testing at all its branches, including Schererville, Crown Point, Dyer, Munster, Merrillville and Hammond.

The clinics, which are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., will test anyone who tested positive for coronavirus but has not shown symptoms for seven days, though it recommends waiting 14 days. Results take three to four days.

"This is what we signed up for. Midwest Express Clinic is prepared to be here for our communities,” nurse practitioner Kaitlyn Steinberg said. “We are honored to be on the front lines of this crisis and are ready to take care of our community members."