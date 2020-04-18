Midwest Express Clinic offering testing for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Midwest Express Clinic, a local chain of urgent care clinics, is now offering limited coronavirus testing at its locations in Munster, Crown Point, Merrillville and Schererville.

"We understand that this is a tough time for everyone. That's why we want to make sure that we're there for our patients when they need us the most," Director of Marketing Muhammad Tayyab said.

Midwest Express Clinic is still offering primary and preventive care, but is now telling customers to make an appointment online and call the clinic when they have arrived at the office, where they will be given a brief survey to determine if they will be seen inside or curbside.

The health care clinics are now offering limited COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, at the aforementioned Northwest Indiana locations and in Mt. Greenwood, Wicker Park and Roscoe Village in Chicago, and Bourbonnais, Willowbrook and Skokie in suburban Illinois.