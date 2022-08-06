 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midwest Express Clinic opened new locations in Michigan City and Cicero

Midwest Express Clinic opened new locations in Michigan City and Cicero

Midwest Express Clinic in Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Midwest Express Clinic has opened new locations in Michigan City and Cicero.

The express care chain that started in Munster has now grown to 30 locations across Chicagoland, including a dozen in Northwest Indiana.

Its new clinics are located at 3939 S. Franklin St. by the Marquette Mall in Michigan City and 3314 S. Cicero Ave. Unit B in Cicero. It's also opening another clinic at 2621 W. North Ave., Ste 400 in Melrose Park on Monday.

The clinics are meant to be more accessible than a doctor's office but more affordable than an emergency room. They provide care for chronic conditions, abscesses, allergies, asthma, cardiovascular conditions, cysts, diabetes, ear infections, the flu, headaches, hemorrhoids, migraines, rashes, thyroid issues and urinary tract infections.

People can visit without appointments to be treated for a range of illnesses and injuries like colds or sprains. They can check in online in advance to hold a spot in line.

Midwest Express Clinic also offers diagnostic testing, lab tests, physicals and vaccines. It also provides pediatric and women's health care.

The clinics in Michigan City and Cicero are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit midwestexpressclinic.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

