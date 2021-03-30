Midwest Express Clinic opening new locations in Portage and Cedar Lake

Midwest Express Clinic has opened two more locations in Northwest Indiana, where it already operates six urgent care clinics.

The fast-growing company recently opened a clinic at 9731 Lincoln Plaza Way in Cedar Lake and at 6131 U.S. 6 in Portage.

"Our goal has always been to continue to expand so we can serve more people in the community,” Family Nurse Practitioner Kasia Marshall said. “Having locations within miles of each other increases access to care and allows patients to find a location closer to home, where they can receive quality care in a timely fashion."

Midwest Express Clinics treats patients for various illnesses, injuries and maladies at locations across the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana. It operates clinics in Crown Point, Hammond, Munster and Schererville, and just opened Dyer and Hobart locations in 2019.

It continues to expand with 11 Illinois locations, including another coming to Calumet Park this spring.

"Our goal is to reach the communities in more rural settings where health care options are limited. The surrounding communities have shown so much support to our existing centers. We now have brought our great team of professionals closer to home," Family Nurse Practitioner Heather Gutierrez said.