Midwest Express Clinic opens new locations in Griffith and Hammond

Midwest Express Clinic opens new locations in Griffith and Hammond

A Midwest Express clinic in Munster is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Midwest Express Clinic has opened new locations in Griffith and north Hammond.

The chain of urgent care clinics that started in Munster a decade ago recently opened new sites at 1923 W. Glen Park Ave. in Griffith and at 1009 Fifth Ave. in the Marina District in North Hammond by the Chicago border. The Griffith location is just off 45th Avenue; the Hammond one is off of Indianapolis Boulevard.

"The Griffith location is right next to Munster, which is our oldest and busiest," Midwest Express Clinic Director of Business Operations Muhammad Tayyab said. "We decided to split some of that traffic and get into an area where we would serve new patients. Our North Hammond location will close the gap between our locations in Chicago and Indiana and fill that gap area."

The fast-growing chain had seven locations in 2019 and soon will have 25 locations. It's in the process of opening more sites in suburban Chicagoland in Illinois.

"We've been growing exponentially thanks to our amazing staff and all of the hard work they've put in. They've shown they can work together," he said. "While success is great, what's even better is to help the people in the community and really be able to connect with the local neighborhood."

Midwest Express Clinics treat routine illness and injuries as an alternative to emergency rooms and doctor's offices that keep more limited hours. 

The Hammond and Griffith locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call 219-473-0722 for Hammond or (219) 922-2535 for Griffith, or visit midwestexpressclinic.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

