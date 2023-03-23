Midwest Express Clinic continues to grow across Chicagoland.

The chain of urgent care clinics that got its start in Munster recently opened clinics at 1720 N. Orchard Road #140 in Aurora and at 17124 S. Harlem Ave. in Tinley Park. The latter is its second location in south suburban Tinley Park, where it already had a clinic at 17119 S. LaGrange Road.

The urgent care clinics offer services like annual wellness exams, school physicals, sports physicals, allergy testing, ultrasounds, X-rays and B-12 injections. They accept most insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Midwest Express Clinic aims to be more convenient than primary care physicians' offices by having extended evening and weekend hours. It seeks to provide walk-in patients with more affordable care than they could receive at an emergency room.

It cares for routine injuries and illnesses and treats chronic diseases like diabetes, asthma and thyroid disorders. Midwest Express Clinic treats colds, coughs, fever, pink eye, strep, bronchitis, pneumonia, rashes, sore throats and abdominal pain.

The urgent care clinics do bloodwork, foreign body removal, tick removal, glutathione injections, Lipo-B injections, tetanus vaccines, flu shots, sprains, strains, fractures, dislocations and drug testing, among other medical services. They also test for pregnancy, STDs, mono, tuberculosis, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea and other ailments.

Both new Midwest Express Clinics accept walk-ins but also allow patients to check in online to reduce wait time.

The clinics will be open seven days a week.

Both new locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

For more information, visit midwestexpressclinic.com.