Midwest Express to open urgent care clinic in Hobart in March

Midwest Express Clinic plans to open a new location in Hobart in March.

The new urgent care clinic is located at 5043 E. 81st Ave., which has a Merrillville address but is within Hobart city limits. Midwest Express Clinic identifies it as its Merrillville location.

It will be the fast-growing affordable urgent care provider's sixth location in Northwest Indiana and 17th overall in the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

"We've been wanting to get into that area," partner Sangeet Shah said. "There are a ton of patients in that area who would benefit from high-quality, affordable and convenient care."

Midwest Express Clinic plans to continue to grow over the coming year and is considering new locations in Valparaiso, Griffith and Cedar Lake.

"People come to us for primary and preventative care at affordable prices like $25 for a sports physical or $10 for B12 shots," he said. "We're not as expensive as hospitals and more convenient for parents with kids, as we're open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You have to see a pediatrician during office hours and when your kids are actually sick you can't wait a week for an appointment."

