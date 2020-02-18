You are the owner of this article.
Midwest Express to open urgent care clinic in Hobart in March
Midwest Express to open urgent care clinic in Hobart in March

Midwest Express to open urgent care clinic in Hobart in March

Midwest Express Clinics in Dyer is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Midwest Express Clinic plans to open a new location in Hobart in March.

The new urgent care clinic is located at 5043 E. 81st Ave., which has a Merrillville address but is within Hobart city limits. Midwest Express Clinic identifies it as its Merrillville location.

It will be the fast-growing affordable urgent care provider's sixth location in Northwest Indiana and 17th overall in the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

"We've been wanting to get into that area," partner Sangeet Shah said. "There are a ton of patients in that area who would benefit from high-quality, affordable and convenient care."

Midwest Express Clinic plans to continue to grow over the coming year and is considering new locations in Valparaiso, Griffith and Cedar Lake.

"People come to us for primary and preventative care at affordable prices like $25 for a sports physical or $10 for B12 shots," he said. "We're not as expensive as hospitals and more convenient for parents with kids, as we're open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You have to see a pediatrician during office hours and when your kids are actually sick you can't wait a week for an appointment."

Midwest Express Clinic handles a lot of women's health care such as pap smears, birth control, pregnancy testing and gender reveals. It offers on-site testing, including for strep throat and the flu, delivering results in as little as 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

"Time is money nowadays, and people want to be seen and treated quickly," Shah said. "That's the model that's winning across the nation. People value their time and just don't want to wait."

The new Hobart location has the potential to be one of Midwest Express Clinic's busier locations since it's located on U.S. 30 by the Southlake Mall trade area, as well as neighboring communities like Merrillville, Crown Point, Winfield and Lakes of the Four Seasons, Shah said.

"There's a lot of people living in that area. We also do service a lot of the before-work crowd or the after-work crowd," he said. "People are coming on their own time. We're an independent locally owned business where we live in the communities we serve."

For more information, visit midwestexpressclinic.com or call 219-707-5276.

