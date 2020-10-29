 Skip to main content
Midwest Truck breaks ground on new Merrillville facility, where it will employ over 100 workers
Midwest Truck breaks ground on new Merrillville facility, where it will employ over 100 workers

Midwest Truck & Auto Parts breaks ground on new Merrillville facility, where it will employ 150 workers

Midwest Truck & Auto Parts President and CEO Mark Chudacoff addresses those in attendance for the company's groundbreaking Thursday in Merrillville.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Midwest Truck & Auto Parts broke ground Thursday on a new facility in Merrillville, where it plans to hire more than 100 workers over the next few years.

The Chicago-based company, which supplies aftermarket components for trucks and other vehicles, is building a 125,000-square-foot facility in AmeriPlex at the Crossroads Business Park that's expected to be fully operational by next year. The company said it needed to meet growing demand around the world.

"The company is now global as well," President and CEO Mark Chudacoff said. "Our parts are not just sold throughout the United States and Canada but actually in 50 other countries around the world. We currently distribute our product from multiple warehouses around the country, first in Chicago, where our corporate headquarters are today."

Started in 1946 as a supplier of military surplus and civilian truck parts, the company now operates warehouses in California, Texas and Georgia. Midwest Truck & Auto Parts supplies heavy, medium and light duty truck and automotive aftermarket components and assemblies to customers within 48 hours.

"As we continue to grow, we have found we need to expand our operations to other facilities around the country. It is due to that growth that we identified Northwest Indiana as the perfect area to expand our operations. We chose Indiana not only because of its proximity to Chicago, but because we were convinced Indiana was a great state to do business in," he said.

"Indiana offered stability and low costs for business to grow. In short, Indiana already proved it was a friendly state to do business in, which is a characteristic that is very important to us as we expand."

Chudacoff said the company planned to hire well over 100 employees by 2024.

"Just as we became a fixture on the South Side of Chicago 74 years ago, we plan to become a fixture in Northwest Indiana as well," he said. "We look forward to enhancing our relationship with each and every one of you for years to come."

Merrillville Town Manager Pat Reardon said there was a concerted effort between local and state officials to bring "Project Axle" to town.

"We look forward to establishing a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship," he said.

Indiana is giving the company $1.5 million in tax credits that are contingent on its hiring plans.

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

