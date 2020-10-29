Midwest Truck breaks ground on new Merrillville facility, where it will employ over 100 workers

Midwest Truck & Auto Parts broke ground Thursday on a new facility in Merrillville, where it plans to hire more than 100 workers over the next few years.

The Chicago-based company, which supplies aftermarket components for trucks and other vehicles, is building a 125,000-square-foot facility in AmeriPlex at the Crossroads Business Park that's expected to be fully operational by next year. The company said it needed to meet growing demand around the world.

"The company is now global as well," President and CEO Mark Chudacoff said. "Our parts are not just sold throughout the United States and Canada but actually in 50 other countries around the world. We currently distribute our product from multiple warehouses around the country, first in Chicago, where our corporate headquarters are today."

Started in 1946 as a supplier of military surplus and civilian truck parts, the company now operates warehouses in California, Texas and Georgia. Midwest Truck & Auto Parts supplies heavy, medium and light duty truck and automotive aftermarket components and assemblies to customers within 48 hours.