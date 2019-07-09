GARY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday regarding plans to realign U.S. 12 in the Miller neighborhood. The proposed project would move the highway's intersection with U.S. 20 eastward from its current location to accommodate the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District's plan to double-track the South Shore Line and improve its Miller station.
The hearing will be held at the Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center, 875 S. Lake St.
The main impact of the project would be to eliminate a section of U.S. 12 between Clay Street and a point one-tenth of a mile east of Lake Street. A new intersection of U.S. 12 and 20 would be created, with U.S. 12 angling south to meet U.S. 20 at a new stop-light controlled intersection about 800 feet east of Lake Street. The current U.S. 12 intersections with U.S. 20 and with Lake Street would be removed.
In all, the proposed project includes work on 1.3 miles of U.S. 12 and 20 and a small section of Lake Street. In addition to vacation of the stretch of U.S. 12 and its new intersection with U.S. 20, the project would include:
• reconstruction of two stretches of U.S. 12 — between U.S. 20 and Clay Street, and from 0.1 mile east of Lake Street for 0.3 mile east
• reconstruction of U.S. 20 between Fayette Street and one-half mile east of Lake Street
• reconstruction of one-tenth of a mile of Lake Street south of the current U.S. 12
• improvements along U.S. 20 including restriping, installation of sidewalks, addition of decorative lighting, new signage, enhanced pedestrian crossings and landscaping
• improvements along Lake Street including the construction of raised median islands, addition of bike lanes, addition of sidewalks and addition of parallel parking.
The project will require acquisition of approximately six acres to accommodate the U.S. 12 realignment, including a vacant building that will be removed.
Environmental documentation and project information are available at the Gary Public Library, Carter G. Woodson Branch, 501 S. Lake St., and at INDOT LaPorte District, 315 E. Boyd Road, LaPorte. The plans can also be viewed online at www.in.gov/indot/2705.htm.
Written comments may be submitted to: INDOT Public Hearings, IGCN Room N642, 100 N. Senate Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204; or rclark@indot.in.gov.