Miller offers range of development opportunities with South Shore's Double Track in sight

Lucas said the city and RDA will negotiate a division of incremental property taxes where the TDD overlaps with a Tax Increment Financing district. He also noted federal the federal Opportunity Zone program will be a complementary tool to the TDD, and that Gary’s other TDD, around Metro station downtown, will be developed in tandem with Miller.

“There should be synergies, and that connectivity will happen,” he said.

The ultimate goal is to take advantage of the South Shore’s Double Track project that will speed the trip to Chicago and increase the capacity and convenience of the rail station.

“We are enabling our communities to compete for the young professionals that work in Chicago and to make our communities more attractive for businesses and people who will work in Indiana,” RDA interim CEO Sherri Ziller said. “We want to work with you to help develop your community, to help enhance what you love about it, and to enhance your livability.”

Next up

The RDA will host an online presentation of the TDD proposed for the East Chicago station area at 6 p.m. Feb. 18.