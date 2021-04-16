Miller Pizza Company owner mourned as a bedrock of community

"It is with a heavy heart that we share that our Captain, Gary Goldberg, has lost his valiant battle with cancer and gained his wings yesterday," Miller Pizza Company posted on social media. "Elsie, the MPC Crew and the Goldberg family truly appreciate all of your support and love. We look forward to carrying on the legacy of this incomparable man for decades to come."

Goldberg died of cancer Wednesday while "surrounded with love by his family in the home he built with his sons 37 years ago," according to his obituary.

Goldberg and his son Scott founded the old-school pizzeria specializing in Chicago-style pizza and Italian beef sandwiches at 622 1/2 Lake St. a block away from the South Shore Line station in 1985. He owned the popular neighborhood pizzeria, a regular stop for many beach-goers in the summer, along with his wife Elise.

Gary Executive Director of Community Investment Eric Reaves described Goldberg as "a neighborhood and community leader."

"Gary loved Lake Street and supported many in Gary/Miller Beach without recognition," he posted in a tribute. "He had an indelible impact on my life. A friend, mentor and father figure who gave much more of himself than he received in return. Please keep the Goldbergs and the Miller Pizza Family in your hearts as they endure the loss of The Boss, GIG, Gary."