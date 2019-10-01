CHESTERTON — The plan to improve the South Shore Line's Miller station and make the area a focus for redevelopment was ratified Monday by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District's Board of Trustees when it agreed to take control of land that is currently the route of U.S. 12 through the train station area.
"In order to keep the station there and build a high-level platform, we need 850 feet of linear area," South Shore President and General Manager Michael Noland said.
U.S. 12 currently merges with U.S. 20 west of the station, but a $5.5 million Indiana Department of Transportation project will create a new intersection east of the station, eliminating the section of U.S. 12 that ran along the south side of the station. That will allow the railroad to straighten its tracks and make room for the high-level boarding platforms. It will also open land currently split by U.S. 12 for future development.
Noland said NICTD is working with the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, which is taking a lead role in transit-oriented development around the stations, on Lake Street improvements "to be positioned to improve the entryway into that Miller/Aetna area."
Two board members whose organizations are part of the arrangement abstained from the vote but expressed their support.
INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness is chairman of the NICTD board. "I do support this and am thankful for everyone coming together," he said.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson is also a NICTD board member and abstained, but noted the project provides an opportunity for a new transit-development district.
You have free articles remaining.
"It really does give rise to our first TDD along the track," Freeman-Wilson said.
The South Shore's Double Track project, which will add a second set of tracks and redevelop stations and bridges between Gary and Michigan, is currently awaiting the result of a review by the Federal Transit Administration. NICTD is hoping for a successful rating and advancement of the project in the federal New Starts grant process late this year.
Noland said a recent risk assessment done with the FTA "went extremely well."
The project has an estimated construction cost of $420 million. A New Starts grant would pay about 38% of it.
NICTD, the RDA and state are also awaiting word on advancement of the West Lake Corridor project to the engineering phase of the grant process. The $816 million project would extend commuter rail service south from Hammond to Dyer. Officials expect an announcement on West Lake any day.
Also Monday, the NICTD board approved a contract with LTK Engineering for consulting services as the railroad undertakes the purchase of 26 new rail cars. The contract, with a not-to-exceed amount near $6 million, requires LTK to assist in writing specifications for the cars and in managing the process of selecting a manufacturer, and requires it to monitor the manufacturing process.
LTK's proposal was less than half NICTD's cost estimate, because the engineering firm said it could build on work it has done for New Jersey Transit.