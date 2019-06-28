Captain's House in Miller has gotten the go-ahead from the state of Indiana to franchise its "contemporary southern seafood" concept.
Acclaimed chef Angela McCrovitz has been serving up lobster rolls, shrimp and grits and other seafood at Captain's House at 6004 Miller Ave. in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood for years. Last year, she signed a deal with Francorp, an Olympia Fields, Illinois-based company that helped Jimmy John's spread around the country, to franchise the restaurant in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan.
The Indiana secretary of state's office just granted her the authorization to start franchising and she's in the process of closing a deal with a multi-operator who would open another Captain's House in the Valparaiso area. She expects to be registered soon in Illinois and Michigan.
McCrovitz said its a number of firsts.
"We are the only female, chef-driven franchise in the nation," McCrovitz said. "All fast-food franchise leaders have been dominated and started by men. We are the first to franchise a full-service restaurant in Northwest Indiana. We are the first franchise to be based on a house concept."
For information or to inquire about a franchise, call 219-239-2639 or visit www.captainshouserestaurant.com.