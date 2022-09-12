 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Miller South Shore station temporarily relocating during Double Track

  • 0
miller move
NICTD graphic

GARY — The South Shore Line will have a new temporary pick-up and drop-off site for passengers using Miller Station starting Thursday.

As the railroad continues busing passengers between its Carroll Avenue station in Michigan City and Metro Center in Gary during its Double Track NWI project, it will move its Miller Station parking lot and bus stop to 6121 Melton Road. 

The move is to accommodate construction for the Double Track NWI project, which will include a new station and parking lot in Miller. The new site is southeast of the current station, near the new intersection of U.S. 12 and U.S. 20. 

Construction of the new Miller Station began in August, while work on the new east parking lot site east of McDonald’s began in March.

People are also reading…

The entire Double Track project is slated for conclusion in May 2024.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meijer seeks more diverse suppliers

Meijer seeks more diverse suppliers

Local companies could get a big break and be given the chance to stock their products at Meijer superstores around the Region and the greater Midwest.

New program to train welders

New program to train welders

 “Rather than working in silos there is both a want and need to collaborate to bring incremental change to our workforce.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts