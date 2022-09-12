Miller South Shore station temporarily relocating during Double Track

GARY — The South Shore Line will have a new temporary pick-up and drop-off site for passengers using Miller Station starting Thursday.

As the railroad continues busing passengers between its Carroll Avenue station in Michigan City and Metro Center in Gary during its Double Track NWI project, it will move its Miller Station parking lot and bus stop to 6121 Melton Road.

The move is to accommodate construction for the Double Track NWI project, which will include a new station and parking lot in Miller. The new site is southeast of the current station, near the new intersection of U.S. 12 and U.S. 20.

Construction of the new Miller Station began in August, while work on the new east parking lot site east of McDonald’s began in March.

The entire Double Track project is slated for conclusion in May 2024.