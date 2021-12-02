 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miller to host community art exhibit, cookie walk and TEDx GARY Women this weekend
urgent

Miller to host community art exhibit, cookie walk and TEDx GARY Women this weekend

Miller to host community art exhibit, cookie walk and TEDx GARY Women this weekend

The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

It's shaping up to be a busy weekend in Miller with a community art exhibit, cookie walk and TEDx GARY Women.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will host an opening reception for a community art show at the Marshall J. Gardner Art Center.

The reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Visitors can check out a group exhibit of "local artists rarely exhibited on our walls." The show asks for a suggested donation of $5 and will be displayed through Jan. 2.

On Friday, the shops of downtown Miller also will host the 4th annual First Friday Cookie Walk.

People can pre-order a $10 box from Indie Indie Bang Bang, Vibrations, Lake Street Gallery or Ayers Realtors and then pick up their cookies at the Marshall J. Gardner Center from 5 to 8 p.m. They also can visit Santa, snap pictures, and enjoy Stories by Santa with Nora Glen.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

Then at 6 p.m. Saturday, TEDx GARY Women will take place at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.

Speakers include Indiana University Northwest Professor Tanice Foltz, CWHITT Media owner Chelsea Whittington, J's Breakfast Club owner Joslyn Kelly and Etheral Lifestyle LLC CEO Eve Gomez. Organizers Jeffrey G. Smith and McKenya Dilworth are curating the series on short talks about "ideas worth spreading, a local version of the popular Silicon Valley lecture series that's been viewed millions of times worldwide on YouTube.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

"TEDx Gary Women 2021 is about exploring the next part of any journey personally and professionally, WHAT NOW!? How will you apply the WHAT NOW aspect into your life on and at any level?" organizers said in a press release. "Our fierce women TEDx speakers will explore this realm of the next level idea sharing and implementation right in the midst of winding down yet another year of being on pause."

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts